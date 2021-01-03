Take care of youths or they will rise against your government- Fr Mbaka tells President Buhari

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, has warned the Buhari administration that the youth will rise against the government if it does not cater to their needs.

Mbaka stated this while speaking at his church during the 2020 crossover service. In his words

“The Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicizing their (youths’) condition. That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered so much. Don’t politicise the condition of the youths, otherwise, they will arise and end the political system. Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible, that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government”

He also added that the end of politicians…