Ex-UNILAG VC, Professor Ibidapo-Obe dies of COVID19 complications

Former University of Lagos Vice-chancellor, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, has died.

Ibidapo-Obe died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, January 3. He was 71 years old.

Born on July 5, 1949, the former University don was a one-time President of the Nigeria Academy of Science. He attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics in the First Class Division by the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1971; a Master of Mathematics [M. Maths] degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems in 1976 both form the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

He is survived by his wife, Olusola and four children.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.