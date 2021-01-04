Tyson Fury has slammed Anthony Joshua over his claims that he would knock the Gypsy King out in their ‘Battle of Britain’ heavyweight showdown.

The British duo are expected to meet in 2021 with talks over the fight still on going.

Joshua appeared to confirm the proposed fight with Tyson last month after he defeated Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to retain his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles.

In the aftermath of that fight, Joshua vowed to take Fury’s ‘head off his shoulders’ when they eventually fight. read previous report here.

The Gypsy King has now hit back at Joshua, dismissing his claims as ‘another lie’ and claimed his heavyweight rival has a ‘confidence issue’

He told Fox Miami: ‘I don’t think he’s as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is, his own self. He’s got a confidence issue.

‘It’s a nice quote. The fight has been brewing for a long time. They’ve been avoiding me for a long time. Now it’s finally got to happen.

‘I’ve…