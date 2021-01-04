“I don’t want to talk about Buhari’s administration. It’s best for my sanity”- Wole Soyinka (video)

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, says he doesn’t want to talk about the Buhari-led administration in order to protect his sanity.

Soyinka who has never hidden his dislike for the government of the day said this during a recent interview with Kaftan TV.

When asked whether the new train was a plus to Buhari’s regime, he said

“I don’t want to talk about Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. I think it is best for my sanity just to avoid that overall question. I can take bits and pieces of Nigeria’s present predicament but I think for one’s sense of balance, one must forget the existence of the Buhari administration.”

Watch the video below..