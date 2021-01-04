Ogun state government suspends Commissioner over alleged sexual harassment of a 16 year old student (video)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has suspended the Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun for alleged sexual harassment of a 16-year old girl.

Barakat Melojuekun, in a Facebook video post that has now gone viral, alleged that the commissioner connived with her uncle and a teacher from another secondary school to lure her to his house, where he allegedly sexually harassed her by touching her breasts.

The commissioner released a statement denying the allegation. He described the video as “teleguided” and “political blackmail by my adversaries.”

However, in a statement issued on Sunday January 3, in Abeokuta, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, announced the suspension of the commissioner pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into the allegation. He explained that the state government decided to suspend Abudu-Balogun to enable him to cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the…