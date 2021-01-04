See what the English Premier League table looks like (photo)

The English Premier league was in full swing over the weekend with some very interesting results most remarkably Chelsea’s 1-3 loss to Manchester City which condemned the London club to 8th in the table.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City, and Tottenham are the top four teams in the table respectively with all teams except Liverpool experiencing wins which pushed them further up the table.

Arsenal, experiencing a resurgence in fortunes have also climbed from 15th to 11th following successive wins that have safeguarded Mikel Arteta’s job in the meantime.

At the bottom of the table, Sheffield United reign supreme with just two points glueing them to the bottom of table.

Fulham and West Brom are in 18th and 19th position respectively, and with Crystal Palace, Brighton and Burnley all having fluctuating results, the EPL relegation battle is surely going to be an interesting one.

See the full EPL table below.