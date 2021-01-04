Visually impaired couple weds in Anambra

A visually impaired couple Clementina Nwamaka Obidike and Christopher Nnamdi Mbogu got married at a modest wedding in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state at the weekend.

Clementina works with the Anambra State Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship while her new husband, Christopher is a staff of the Ministry of Basic Education.

The couple were joined in a Holy Matrimony at Christ Holy Church International in Enugwu-Ukwu on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Traditional marriage ceremony later took place at the bride’s hometown in Agu-Ukwu Nri, Anambra.