Igbo people can’t unite for presidency yet talk about Biafra

Chimamanda Adichie gave her opinion about Biafra during her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The renowned writer wondered how Igbos can achieve Biafra when they can’t unite towards selecting a Nigerian president who is from the region.

The 43-year-old said Igbo people need to rethink how they strategise politically before talking about secession.

She said: “There is no Biafra. There are new movements but, for me, it’s a question of being practical. Where would the border be? What is propelling these movements is a sense of marginalisation, which I think is completely valid.

“But this idea that the answer is independence is what I’m not convinced of. Nobody has made a logical case for me. Quite frankly, I’ve observed the terrible leadership that we have in the southeast.

“Igbo people cannot unite if, for example, we say we want an Igbo president. And then we’re talking about Biafra. There is a lot of political work we need to do in the southeast.

“We need…