Man killed, beheaded and gouged out the eyes of his 17-year-old neighbour for money ritual in Bauchi state

The Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old suspect Musa Hamza for the gruesome ritual murder of a 17-year-old boy, Adamu Ibrahim.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, January 4, 2021, said that detectives of Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, arrested Musa Hamza, of Unguwar wake village, Alkaleri L.G.A on December 21, 2020.

“Musa Hamza lured Adamu Ibrahim, of the same address, into the outskirt of the village forest and killed him with a stick. He beheaded the head from the body, forcefully gouged out the two eyes, burnt the body/head and buried them separately in a shallow grave located in the nearby bush,” Wakil stated.

“During investigation, all the buried human parts were exhumed and taken to General Hospital Alkaleri for medical examination where the medical doctor certified the corpse death,” he added.

Upon interrogation, the two eyes were recovered from the…