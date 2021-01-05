This is going to be long 6 weeks of lockdown

??????

A Premier League TV presenter has come out to complain after someone sent her a d*ck picture just hours after UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson ordered a national lockdown to curb the covid-19 virus.

Emma Jones, who is known for presenting the Premier League matches for Leeds FC, posted to her 250,000 Twitter followers;

“Managed to get three hours into lockdown before being sent an unsolicited picture of a penis on social media.

“This is going to be a long six weeks.”

The tweet received support and many urged her to identify the culprit.

One Leeds fan said: “Totally unacceptable, you should name, shame and report them.”

Another said: “I’m going to start posting all the ones I get and tagging their handle. It ruins my day so it should ruin everyone else’s.”

But Emma decided to post about mental health and how to help each other during the lockdown.

She said: “I was thinking of posting some at-home workout videos.

“I’d like to know what kind of…