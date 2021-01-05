



Policemen in Ondo state have arrested the woman who allegedly disappeared with her lover's three months old baby in Ondo state on Saturday January 2, 2020. The suspect, Bosede Temitp Adeniyi, who worked as an apprentice to her lover's wife at a tailoring shop in Oke-Bola area of Ondo town, also disappeared with the woman's ATM card. Speaking to journalists, mother of the missing child, Mrs Stella Babatunde Mamukuyomi said that her husband Wasiu Mamukuyomi brought Temitope to her as an apprentice and lied that the suspect was his friend’s wife but she later found out that they were lovers. Read HERE Spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the latest development to Daily Trust said the suspect and the child's father are in their custody, adding that they will be paraded soon. The post Update: Police arrest side chic who allegedly abducted her married lover’s 3-months-old baby in Ondo appeared first on Linda Ikeji…







Source: Linda Ikeji