A woman has gone on Twitter to list the qualities she wants as she searches for a partner for her mum.

She explained that her mum is a grandma in her late 60s but looks younger than her age.

She didn’t say what happened to her mum’s former husband except that he “isn’t available”.

She added that she wants a kind man above 65 for her mother.

She has started receiving offers from Twitter users who have widowed fathers within the specified age range.