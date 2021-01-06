FCMB MD, Adam Nuru goes on leave

Embattled Managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, has embarked on a mandatory leave amid allegations of marital infidelity involving him and a former staff of the bank, Moyo Lawal.

It was gathered that Moyo’s estranged husband, Tunde Thomas, 45, died on December 16, 2020 from heart attack after battling with depression upon discovering that the two children from their marriage were allegedly fathered by the FCMB boss.

According to report by the deceased’s friends, Moyo had resigned from FCMB and travelled to the US with the two children, and thereafter informed Tunde that he was not the biological father of the children.

Over 1,000 people had signed a petition to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), calling for the sack of Nuru.

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, the bank released a statement saying its Board of Directors had commenced an investigation into the matter. Read here.

In an internal mail sent to all workers on Tuesday January…