FG to borrow dormant account balances and unclaimed dividends from Nigerians

The Federal government will be borrowing from Nigerians unclaimed dividends and bank account balances unattended to for at least six years.

This is according to the provisions in the Finance Act 2020 recently signed into law by President Buhari. The remitted funds will be available as special credit to the federal government through the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

The Finance Act reads in part

“Any unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and any unutilised amounts in a dormant bank account maintained in or by a deposit money bank which has remained unclaimed or unutilised for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring the dividend or domiciling the funds in a bank account shall be transferred immediately to the trust fund”

The act exempts official bank accounts owned by the federal government, state government or local governments or any of their ministries, departments or…