Man, 45, arrested for allegedly raping his 13 year old daughter in Ogun (photo)

45-year-old Akanji Oluwaseyi, pictured above, has been arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old biological daughter (names withheld).

Confirming his arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that Oluwaseyi was arrested after his daughter reported his act to the police at Obantoko Division in Abeokuta on December 30, 2020.

Oyeyemi said that the teenager had told the police that her father came to a shop, where she was an apprentice learning tailoring and had pleaded with her mistress to permit her to come and fetch water for him at home. He said that the girl left her mistress’s shop to do what her father requested from her, only to be shocked when her father suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.