Once my daughter becomes an adult, she has the right to live her life the way she wants

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has responded to some “queries” he got after “supporting” a Nigerian porn star’s wish.

Yul Edochie who reacted to LIB’s report of Nigerian porn star, Mary Godwin a.k.a Kalabar Chic saying that she wishes to be among the top 100 models on Pornhub in 2021, had written;

Best of luck. Do what makes you happy

However reacting to this, some social media users asked if he will allow his family member or his daughter pursue a career in pornography.

In response, Yul stated that any family member who is an adult has a right to live his or her life the way they want as long as they are not doing crime. He added that his once his daughter becomes an adult, she has the right to live her life the way she wants as long as she is not committing a crime.

