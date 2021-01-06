‘We don’t want another lockdown,’ Governor Sanwo-Olu warns Lagos residents about 2nd wave of COVID-19





Following the second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned residents of the state to take the COVID19 protocols seriously as the state government is not interested in going on another lockdown.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on his social media handles on Tuesday night, January 5.

”Lagos, There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus. We are well into the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infection in one day (712). We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases. This spike brings positive cases to a total of 32,720 in Lagos alone. This second wave comes with severe symptoms, and the higher number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we’re bound…





Source: Linda Ikeji