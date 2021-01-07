Atiku Abubakar receives Coronavirus vaccine

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Pfizer vaccine which is the first Coronavirus vaccine to be granted emergency use authorisation by the WHO, is said to be 90 percent effective.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the former PDP Presidential candidate Paul Ibe, Atiku expressed hope of Nigerians, especially medical professionals in the frontline and the most vulnerable will be vaccinated in the country.

It read;