Atiku Abubakar receives Coronavirus vaccine

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Pfizer vaccine which is the first Coronavirus vaccine to be granted emergency use authorisation by the WHO, is said to be 90 percent effective.
In a statement released by the spokesperson of the former PDP Presidential candidate Paul Ibe, Atiku expressed hope of Nigerians, especially medical professionals in the frontline and the most vulnerable will be vaccinated in the country.
It read;
“The importance of the #COVID19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
“He is anxiously looking forward to when Nigerians, especially medical professionals in the frontline and the most vulnerable will be vaccinated in the country.”
Source: Linda Ikeji