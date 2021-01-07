It is better to lose power than lose peace

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the insurrection initiated by Pro-Trump supporters at the United States Capitol yesterday January 6.
Jonathan in a statement he released, said it is better to lose power at the cost of gaining peace, than to gain power at the price of losing the peace.
He further said it is never too late to reject the venom and inject the serum of peace. The statement read;
“I have repeatedly said nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, in any part of the world. Absolutely nobody.
“Again, I reiterate that it is better to lose power at the cost of gaining peace, than to gain power at the price of losing the peace.
“As a leader, one must not just look unto one’s own interest, but the interest and the good of society.
“It is never too late to reject the venom and inject the serum of peace. It is necessary to state that the highest purpose of leadership is to bring people together, even those that do…
Source: Linda Ikeji