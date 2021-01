Kanayo O. Kanayo lost patience with his followers who joked about him being involved in money rituals.

The actor shared a video of him paying homage to Ezinne Victoria Okonkwo Anyanwu, the mother of veteran actor Chika Anyanwu, as she turns 100.

Some followers responded by making inappropriate jokes about him using the older woman as a human sacrifice in “ogoni”. Their comments stem from Kanayo’s roles in most movies.

But Kanayo didn’t think it funny and he called them out.