Nigeria Customs Service generated ₦1.5 trillion in 2020

The Nigeria Customs Service generated the sum of 1.5 trillion Naira (?1,562,115,419,216) for the year 2020.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dec 6, the Public Relations Officer of the service, Joseph Attah, said that despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the generated revenue was over the target of ?1,380,765,353,462 and over the sum of ?1,342,006,918,504 generated in 2019.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, credited this achievement to the resolute pursuit of what was right and the willingness to adapt to changes brought on by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

The NCS spokesman said the agency’s revenue generation profile had continued to be on the rise annually based on the ongoing reforms in the service.

He noted that the partial border closure which forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous borders to come through the sea and airports raised revenue collection from ports, Channels TV reports.

“Before the…