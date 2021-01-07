President Trump urges protestors to stand down and remain peaceful amid ongoing riots in the capitol building (video)

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to ask his supporters to “stay peaceful” after they stormed the U.S. Capitol building and violently clashed with police in an attempt to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s certification.

Vice President Pence, who was in the Capitol when the building was breached, tweeted for an end to violence and for people to respect law enforcement and leave the building.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence tweeted.

He continued: “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump also shared a video urging his supporters to stand down;

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people.”he said

Linda Ikeji