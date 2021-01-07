“The U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy” Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa reacts to violence in US

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has asked that the sanction placed on his country by the US must end because the US has shown that they do not have the “moral right to punish another nation.”

After violence erupted in the Capitol building in US amid Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in the US election, Mnangagwa took to Twitter to react.

He wrote: “Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy.

“Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end.”

He added: “I’d like to again congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States.

“Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples.”