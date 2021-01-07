 US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked by Mike Pence to remove Donald Trump from office (video)

Speaker of the House Rep., Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office after Capitol Hill invasion by his supporters during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening, January 7, Pelosi said;

“In the next 13 days, this dangerous man can do further assault on our democracy. We are in a very dangerous place as long as Donald Trump remains in office,” the 80-year-old added, noting that Trump must be held accountable for the Capitol riot in Washington on Wednesday. The President has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democrat leader and call on the Vice-President to remove this President by invoking the 25th Amendment. If the Vice-President and cabinet do not act the Congress may be compelled to move forward with impeachment,”

Linda Ikeji