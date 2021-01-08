Dele Momodu and Lauretta Onochie clash on Twitter..

Publisher Dele Momodu and presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, clashed on Twitter today January 8 after Lauretta made a comment about Dele Momodu.

It all started when Momodu reacted to the Federal government’s decision to borrow money from dormant accounts in Nigerian banks.

A Twitter user left a comment stating that Momodu shouldn’t feel bad because he joined others to bring President Buhari into power in 2015

Dele Momodu responded to the comment, saying when President Buhari failed, he moved on to support Atiku.

”I did not bring Buhari. I did what most reasonable Democrats would have done in the circumstance of PDP’s failure after 16 years in power by trying the next most electable candidate and when he failed tried the next, Atiku, and that is the essence and risk and flaw in Democracy!!”he tweeted

Lauretta saw his comment and attacked him…