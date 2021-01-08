Lagos market leader declared missing

The Iyaloja of Oworonsoki in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Chief Aderonke Sikirat Anifowose has been declared missing by her family.

Mrs Anifowose reportedly left her home in Oworonsoki for Epe on Friday, January 1, 2021, and has not been seen since then.

According to her son, Owolabi, her last contact was the Oriwu Central Mosque in Ikorodu, where she observed her jumaat prayers.

“Please kindly share and spread widely. My mum Chief Mrs Aderonke Sikirat Anifowose a.k.a Iyaloja oworonsoki is missing since January1st, she was going to Epe from Oworonsoki, but her last contact was oriwu central mosque ikorodu where she observed her jumat prayers on January 1st 2021. If there’s any information contact the nearest police station or call 08023111195.” he wrote.