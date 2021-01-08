Residents discover tunnel allegedly used by suspected kidnappers and ritualists, beat suspect to death (video)

There was pandemonium in the Orile area of Lagos State today January 7 after residents discovered a tunnel allegedly used by kidnappers and ritualists to carry out their nefarious activities. The tunnel is under a bridge that links to Lagos Island.

Residents carried out a search in the tunnel and found several school pupils’ uniforms, a generator set, an air conditioner and other household items.

One of the suspected criminals that use the tunnel to carry out nefarious activities was allegedly apprehended and killed by a mob.

The Lagos state police command is yet to comment on this development.

Watch a viral video from the scene below