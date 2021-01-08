Richard Barnett, the man seen sitting at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol building, has been arrested

The man who was photographed sitting at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat with his foot on her desk during Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol building has been arrested.

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, was taken into custody in his home state on charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, according to a Department of Justice official.

A New York Times reporter tweeted that he spoke with Barnett after his stunt in Pelosi’s office. In the video, he boasted about stealing a personalized envelope, but insisted he paid for it.

“I left a quarter on her desk,” he said.

Barnett also claimed that he knocked politely on the door to the California Democrat’s office, but was then swept inside by other rioters who had breached the Capitol.