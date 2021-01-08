TikTok star, Tony Lopez sued for sexual battery as he’s accused  of using social media to “groom” and have sex with two teenage girls

Tony Lopez, one of the popular members of TikTok’s Hype House, has been sued for sexual battery after being accused of using his social media platform to “groom” and have sex with two teenage girls in a new explosive lawsuit.

The underage girls, suing under the aliases H.L. Doe and C.H. Doe alleged that 21-year-old Lopez first began communicating with them via text and social media despite knowing they were minors. They also claim that he tried to coerce them into meeting for sexual encounters.

According to TMZ, H.L. alleges that Lopez first lured her away from her friends on Jan. 4, 2020, and engaged in unlawful sexual acts with her including oral and vaginal sex.

In the suit, the teen claims she told him she was 16 before that encounter, but later admitted she was really 15.

She also claimed that they had sex again on Jan. 19 at his place in Nevada and that Lopez told her not to take photos with her phone because he wanted to keep their relationship…