Trump reportedly planning to pardon himself and his family members in the final days of his White House

President Donald Trump has reportedly told close aides he plans to pardon himself and his family members in the final days of his White House administration amid calls for his removal from the Oval Office.

The news comes as Democratic and Republican lawmakers condemned the president’s conduct after his supporters stormed the Capitol building during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections on Wednesday.

According to the New York Times, Mr. Trump has specifically asked about the legal implications of giving himself a presidential pardon before leaving the White House.

The president has also reportedly considered issuing pardons to his family members, including Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr, as well as aides like Jared Kushner and his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Mr. Trump suggested to advisers he was concerned about the incoming administration potentially investigating his…