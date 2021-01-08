We will like to see Buhari and Osinbajo take the COVID19 vaccine in the full glare of the public- NPHCDA boss Faisal Shuaib

As Nigeria expects the first batch of COVID19 vaccines by the end of January, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, says it will be nice to see President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, and other top government officials take the COVID19 vaccine in the full glare of the public.

Shuaib said this when he spoke at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, January 7. According to him, such action by leaders of the nation will send a message to Nigerians that the vaccine is safe.

He said