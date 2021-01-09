Donald Trump permanently suspended from twitter after siege at Capitol that took 5 lives

Twitter has permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account two days after the siege at the Capitol that led to the death of five people and a few hours after he tweeted that he will not be attending Biden’s inauguration.

Twitter explained why they took the decision in a statement they released a few hours ago.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said.

A close check of Trump’s page, with 88m followers, shows no posts at all.

Yesterday, Facebook and Instagram also banned him from their platforms.