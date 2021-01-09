Dr. Dre ‘agrees to pay $2M temporary spousal support’ to estranged wife Nicole Young; ‘signs deal from his hospital bed’ while recovering after brain aneurysm

Hip hop mogul, Dr. Dre has reportedly agreed to pay his estranged wife Nicole Young $2 million in temporary spousal support amid their ongoing divorce battle.

The music producer, 55, who is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering an aneurysm earlier this week, signed the deal from his bed at Cedars Sinai Hospital, according to TMZ.

Young was initially seeking $2 million monthly and another $5 million in legal fees, but her estranged husband will not be paying the legal fees.

The report also said the amount Dre agreed to pay his ex is a one-time fee, which might later change depending on their upcoming court hearing in April 2021.



It was also reported that Dre will also continue to pay for the Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes where Young and her mother live for the next few months on top of the millions he’s already agreed to pay.

Currently, Dre has been paying Young $293,306 a month in temporary support.

The couple’s union hit the rocks after…