Gov Sanwo-Olu fulfils his promise, presents N10m cheque to LASU best graduating students (photos)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, today January 8, presented a 5 million Naira cheque to the best graduating student of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Governor Sanwo-Olu at the LASU 24th Convocation ceremony which held on Wednesday, Dec 16, promised to give Shotunde the cash prize as well as a scholarship.

Oladimeji Shotunde, a student whose mother is a trader and his father a mechanic, emerged as the overall best graduating student of the school. He had a cumulative grade point average CPGA of 4.95 from a total CGPA of 5.00 scale academic performance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also presented a cheque of 5 million Naira to the Best Master’s Degree student of the school, Olabanjo Olusola Aanu, who finished his Master’s Degree in Computer Science with a Grade Point of 5.0.