JusticeforDonDavis: Let’s allow the court handle it

Deborah Okezie has reacted to being cautioned by a Chief Magistrate in Uyo, Winifred Umohandy, against discussing her son, Don Davis’ case on social media.

Recall that Deborah had called out the management of Deeper Life High School over the alleged maltreatment and sexual abuse her 11-year-old son suffered in the school.

However in court on Thursday, the Magistrate asked her to cease further discussion on the case on social media following a complaint from the lawyer to the Deeper Life High School, Fidelis Igwe.

Umohandy said;

“Let the media stay off, let the court do justice on the merit of the case.”

On Friday January 8, Deborah informed her Facebook friends, fans and supporters she would no longer discuss her son’s case on the social media site, apparently in obedience to the magistrate’s instruction.

She said in the live broadcast;