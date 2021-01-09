Lagos state police command raid more clubs in Surulere and Victoria Island for violating COVID19 protocols (photos/Video)

Lagos state police command in the early hours of today January 9, raided more clubs in Surulere and Victoria Island and arrested the club managers and customers for violating COVID19 protocols.



Bars and nightclubs in the state have been banned from operating due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, personally led the team of Police officers and men to enforce COVID-19 protocols across the state together with the Lagos Safety Commission.



The team raided Lounge 38, Bode Thomas, Surulere and arrested scores clubbing at about 1am which is contrary to the state government COVID-19 protocol. His team also arrested some for violating the 12 to 4am curfew at Marland. Also, Victoria Club in Victoria Island was sealed by the Safety Commission and people violating the Covid protocols were arrested.

See photos and videos from the enforcement exercise below..