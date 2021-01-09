Nigerian divorcee who is in her 50s gets hitched to the love of her life, a widower in his sixties (photos/video)

5ff963bd72cb3A Nigerian divorcee who is in her 50s, recently got hitched to the love of her life, a widower who is in his 60s. The couple, Patrick and Bose Okoh met when his eldest son invited them both for a dinner. They met and afterward started seeing each other. They recently had their traditional wedding. 5ff963f6d8ca9 They are proud parents of seven children between them and grandparents as well. Congrats to them! See more photos and video from their wedding below. 5ff9641ae894d5ff964349cbdb5ff96450151a05ff9645e318dd5ff96517213945ff96473466995ff9648487501     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Nigerian divorcee who is in her 50s gets hitched to the love of her life, a widower in his sixties (photos/video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

