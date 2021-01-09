Nigerian drug kingpin and Ghanaian counterpart escape from prison in Ghana

A 27-year-old Nigerian drug kingpin identified as Chukuda Onyabu and his 26-year-old Ghanaian counterpart Emmanuel Osei who were remanded in Abokobi Police Cells near Adenta in the Greater Accra Region, have reportedly escaped from prison.

The suspects who are facing charges of possession of narcotic drugs and conspiracy to commit crimes and stealing respectively, were detained in prison custody while awaiting the next court date.

However on January 1, 2021, it was detected that the two suspected criminals had escaped from the cells by using the iron rod used at the ventilation hole of the bathroom’s door to scrape a portion of the cell’s wall and removed one of the blocks. They reportedly escaped through the hole they created.

It was further learnt that efforts are underway to arrest the suspects whose images have been circulated to various police outlets in and outside Accra.