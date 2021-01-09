Nigerian man dies on his birthday

A 47-year-old Nigerian man based in Canada identified as Nafike Malafa Bala has died on his birthday.

It was gathered that the University of Jos graduate died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, which happened to be his birthday.

The circumstances surrounding his death was not mentioned. He is survived by wife, children, mother and siblings.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn his death. One Peter Olusegun Ogundimu said he spoke to Nafike five hours before his death.

“Every death is sad but this one is so so sad & i’m still in utmost disbelief ……………

Hmmmmm !!!! Who knew ??” he wrote.

Who knew the last time we would see each other was on December 30th at our virtual high school party ???

Who knew the last time we would chat & cracked jokes was on your birthday, this past Tuesday, January 5th ???

Who knew I would later get a call at approx. 5 hours later about your demise ???

Who knew you would pass on your birthday, January 5th…