“No child or teacher is to be allowed into the school compound without facemask.

The Delta state government has directed schools in the state to reopen on January 18.

The state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah who gave the directive, stated that no student or teacher would be allowed into any school without a facemask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students in boarding schools were directed to arrive on Sunday, January 17 and it is expected that infirmaries will rise to the responsibilities of ensuring regular temperature checks on all entrants into school compounds.

The statement read;