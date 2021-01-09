‘The bed occupancy in both public and private COVID19 Lagos Care Centres has increased to 51%’

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi has disclosed that at least 51 percent of beds in both private and public COVID-19 care centres in the state have been occupied.

Abayomi reeled out the figures on Friday January 8, while giving an update on the Coronavirus situation in the state.

He also disclosed that the oxygen usage is also on the increase at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

See his tweet below;

The bed occupancy in both public and private #COVID19Lagos Care Centres has increased to 51% Oxygen usage is also on the increase at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Remember to #MaskUp, #WashYourHands and maintain #PhysicalDistance#StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/dkgfw4Hqik — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) January 8, 2021