2-year-old boy allegedly maltreated and starved by his father and stepmother in Warri rescued (photos)

A two-year-old boy who was allegedly being maltreated and starved by his father and step mum has been rescued in Delta.
The child’s plight was brought to social media by a Facebook user, Kwin Oge. She shared photos of the child on her page with the caption;
This is Zino. A 2 year old child whom the biological mother dropped with his biological father and step mother at No 113 Okumagba Avenue, Ojabugbe junction off Deco Road, Warri, Delta State. Since then the father and step mother has been giving this child all sorts of maltreatment and starvation. Please I call on the Delta state government and all human right activists to come to the aid of this child as the father and step mother has refused neighbours from feeding the boy even when they have refused to give him food. They lock him up in dark room and beat him up when he receives help from neighbours. Neighbours now are afraid to help so they don’t end up killing him.
Source: Linda Ikeji