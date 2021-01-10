Fire outbreak at Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters 

There was a fire outbreak at the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja today January 10.
The Service disclosed this in a statement on its official Twitter handle this morning. According to the service, the fire affected some of the offices in the headquarters.
The tweet reads
”A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices. 2.The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station&support from other agencies around the Airport. 3.The cause of the fire is being investigated.We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.”
Source: Linda Ikeji