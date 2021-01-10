Shirtless man in face paint and horn arrested

Jacob Anthony Chansley a.k.a. Jake Angeli, the shirtless man donning horns and carrying a US Flag on a spear has been arrested after participating in the riots at the US Capitol building in D.C. on Wednesday January 6.

The suspect who stood out from the crowd as the Pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, is a 32-year-old Arizona native and he has been charged with two federal counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The purported QAnon conspiracy theorist sometimes referred to as the “QAnon Shaman” according to the Arizona Republic, was taken into custody Saturday morning in Phoenix. He’s expected to have an initial appearance in federal court this week in Phoenix, a Justice spokesperson told The Arizona Republic.

In a statement of facts, filed to secure an arrest warrant for Angeli, a Capitol Police special agent…