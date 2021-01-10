



The younger sister of veteran Yoruba actress Mrs. Folake Aremu popularly known as Orisabunmi, Mrs Janet Ademola, has died. According to reports, Ademola died on Saturday, January 9, four days after the actress died. Ademola's death also comes barely 48 hours after their older brother, Steve Onisola, also died. Onisola died on Thursday, January 7. Onisola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Ilorin, passed on at age 71 after a brief illness. Ademola is said to be the last child of their family. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.







