‘The mosquitoes are bad’- Caucasian woman dating a Nigerian man makes a video of her poor living condition in Nigeria and sends it to her family in America

A Caucasian woman dating a Nigerian man simply identified as Sam recently made a video detailing her living condition in Nigeria. The lady sent the video which has since gone viral, to her family members in America.

In the video, the lady who looked unhappy mentioned that their home lacks a lot of basic items like a television, stereo, microwave and refrigerator. She informed her family members that they live without water for some days as there is usually power outage to pump water for their little apartment.

She also mentioned that the mosquitos that invade their homes ”are so bad” that they bite her all over her body.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are currently reacting to her video. See their reactions and the video she shared below..