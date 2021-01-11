Man narrates how a policeman tried searching him while flouting Coronavirus rules

A Nigerian man has narrated how a policeman allegedly tried searching him while flouting Coronavirus rules.

According to @Josh_IK, he told the police officer to use a face mask and hand sanitizer. He added that after he called to report the incident, he was queried for not reporting it while it was happening.

He tweeted;

A policeman just asked me to alight from my ride, none of the animals had their face mask on and the fool tried to touch my pocket all in the name of searching and I asked him to use a face mask and hand sanitizer before he can get close to me. I no go gree

Free and omw to my destination. These rogues are back, same animals different uniforms.

I called this number to ask why the officers are making contacts with people without face mask and the man asked why I didn’t call the number while they were searching me. lol. I get time today.