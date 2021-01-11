‘Place travel ban on Trump and his key allies” – MURIC tells President Buhari





Members of the Muslim Rights Concern MURIC have called on President Buhari to place a travel ban on outgoing US President, Donald Trump, over last Wednesday, January 6 invasion of the Capitol Hill by Trump’s supporters.

In a statement by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, titled ‘Place travel ban on Trump, cronies – MURIC’, the group asked President Buhari to sanction Trump’s key allies for their ”ignoble roles in the US 2020 presidential elections particularly the storming of the Capitol”.

“We strongly denounce the role played by President Donald Trump in the last US general elections. Trump’s refusal to acknowledge defeat shows acute desertification of the spirit of sportsmanship. “His insistence on electoral fraud despite several court declarations to the contrary is a manifestation of selfishness, overambition, and inordinate lust for power. Above all, his incitement which led to the storming of the Capitol is despicable, repulsive and preposterous. Trump has…





