Two traffic robbers arrested in Lagos





Two traffic robbers identified as Dada Owolabi and Kolawole Olawoye have been arrested by the police for allegedly dispossessing unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables around Ogudu/Alapere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The suspects who were arrested at different locations in the area by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Panti, Yaba, for further investigation. The state police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said; “The zeal of the command to curtail traffic robbery paid off as the RRS men on decoy operation along the Ogudu/Alapere Road, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, arrested two suspected traffic robbers.“The suspects are Dada Owolabi, 52; and Kolawole Olawoye, 25. The suspects were arrested during different incidents around 10pm. The suspects are assisting the police to apprehend other fleeing members of their gangs.“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has…







