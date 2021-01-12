FG considers shifting Jan 18 school resumption date due to second wave of COVID19

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, says the Federal government is considering shifting the January 18th resumption date for schools over rising COVID cases.
Adamu said this while speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID19.
“It (January 18th date of school reopening) is not sacrosanct. When we decided on that date it was just a target towards what we were working on.
Of course, we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review. Even today at the PTF meeting we looked at the rising figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.
“On January 18th resumption, we are reviewing it, we are going to review it… tomorrow the Ministry is going to take it up.” he said
Source: Linda Ikeji